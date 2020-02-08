1 hour ago

Disturbing video showing people suspected of having coronavirus being forcefully dragged from their homes has emerged, as the communist regime starts rounding up suffers in Wuhan and taking them to camps.

Officials in protective suits are seen holding onto two people by their arms before a third more resistive man is picked up from the floor and carried away in one shocking clip shared online.

The footage, filmed in Wuhan, comes after China's Vice Premier Sun Chunlan called on a 'people's war' against the fast-spreading epidemic.

As of Saturday, more than 700 people have been killed by the virus, with 86 people dying on Friday alone, and more than 34,500 globally have been infected.

In the video, one person wearing a face mask is seen being quickly pulled along by officials and is soon followed by a woman in a winter jacket who is held underneath the arms by someone in a protective suit.

However, the officials have more trouble in removing a third person who is laying in a doorway and refusing to be picked up.

Two people try to lift him, but after having no luck are they are joined by a man in a blue apron and then two other officials.

Despite the manpower, the group still struggle to lift the man who kicks out at them and struggles from the floor. Eventually, three of the men manage to pick him up and carry the suspected patient down the stairs.

While in another video, said to have also been filmed in China, a woman is seen being detained by several police officers and struggling against them.

The clip was shared on Twitter claiming to show the woman being 'arrested and put in isolation for not wearing a mask against coronavirus.'

On Friday it was revealed that China's central government ordered Wuhan to round up all suspected patients as well as their close contacts in mass quarantine camps.

Vice Premier Sun also demanded Communist officials of all levels take active lead in this 'wartime condition', or face being 'nailed onto the pillar of historical shame forever'.

The city of Wuhan has around 14 million residents, but it remains unknown how many people will be quarantined or where they would be kept.

Wuhan officials are now carrying out door-to-door health checks to identify potential carriers who would need to be isolated.

Ms Sun demanded four types of people in Wuhan be put into mandatory isolation in quarantine stations: confirmed cases, suspected cases, people who have close contact with the former two, and those who have fever.