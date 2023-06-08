2 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian Ansgar Knauff is set to join Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent basis following two successful loan spells.

Eintracht Frankfurt has reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the permanent transfer of 21-year-old Ansgar Knauff ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 season.

After impressing in the last two seasons, Frankfurt has decided to secure Knauff's services permanently, reportedly paying around €4m-€5m plus bonuses for the talented winger.

The German U21 international is expected to sign a long-term contract with Frankfurt, and an official announcement of the transfer is anticipated in the coming days.

Under the guidance of Oliver Glasner, Knauff primarily operated as a wingback on either the left or right side of the pitch. Last season, he played a pivotal role in Frankfurt's successful Europa League campaign, scoring a crucial goal in the semi-final against West Ham.

During his time with Eintracht Frankfurt, Knauff has made 52 appearances, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

Although he has represented Germany at various youth levels, Knauff, born to a Ghanaian father and German mother, remains eligible to represent Ghana at the senior international level.