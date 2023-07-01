37 minutes ago

German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt is demonstrating significant interest in Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn.

The 24-year-old left-back, who was born in Germany, enjoyed an exceptional season with Hannover, which has attracted attention from potential suitors.

Kohn had an impressive campaign with Hannover, featuring in 35 matches across various competitions.

His performances showcased his versatility and impact on both ends of the pitch, contributing five goals and six assists. These notable contributions have elevated his market value and garnered the attention of clubs seeking to strengthen their squads.

Hannover secured Kohn's services last year, signing him on a three-year contract following his stint at Dutch side Willem II.

However, the club now faces the possibility of his departure as Eintracht Frankfurt expresses serious interest in acquiring the talented left-back.

Eintracht Frankfurt recognizes Kohn's potential and the value he can bring to their squad.

The club is keen to secure his services and believes that he would be a valuable addition to their team.

As negotiations and discussions progress, both clubs will be evaluating the terms of a potential transfer that could see Kohn make a move to the Bundesliga.