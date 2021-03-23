1 hour ago

A senior Lecturer at the Appenteng Appiah Minkah University of Skills and Entrepreneurship Development, formerly the University of Education Winneba- Kumasi campus, Mr. Aaron Kumah has downplayed the significance of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) report projecting a win for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2024 general elections, MyNewsGh.com reports.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM with Kwame Adinkrah monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Kumah questioned the relevance of the report at this material moment since the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is barely three months into their second term and are not done forming their government yet.

He told host, Kwame Adinkrah that the NPP government has more than two and half years to make things right in their favor so it is only premature that the EIU will publish a report like this at this ‘early stage’.

“Kwame, on the EIU report, I don’t get the basis and significance of it in this material moment. At best I can say it is an agenda.

You know political parties engage Civil Societies and Research institution so this could be an agenda to compel the government to approach them and consult them in certain activities. Other than that, I don’t see the material import of the report at this particular moment when the NPP is still in the process of forming their government.”

“Kwame, the NPP have more than two and half years to work and they’re barely three months old into their second term so on what basis is the report judging their governance output?” He queried.

Background

According to the EIU, “the next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under the constitutionally mandated term limits, Mr. Akufo-Addo cannot run for a third term. Mr. Mahama is reportedly considering whether to run again, but we expect the NDC to seek to revitalize its prospects with a fresh candidate. After two terms of NPP government, we expect the NDC to win the 2024 presidential election and to gain a small majority in Parliament.”

The EIU further noted that “With a razor-thin majority in parliament, the Akufo-Addo administration will require all of its MPs to vote with the party in order to push through signature policies, a process which is likely to necessitate deal-making, to persuade MPs and stands obstruct immediate policy priorities such as reducing a large fiscal overhang through expenditure cuts and tax rises.”

Meanwhile, the ruling New Patriotic Party through the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said that the government is bent on bettering the lives of Ghanaians between now and 2024 so much so that Ghanaians would retain the ruling party in the 2024 polls.

He indicated that the report is only a “guiding notes” and must be treated as such.

Source: MyNewsGh