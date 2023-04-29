10 hours ago

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah is calling on Ghanaians to disregard the report released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) which predicted victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 polls.

Mr. Ahiagbah said the report’s projections need to be consumed in context to help Ghanaians understand and appreciate the economic issues faced by the country.

The Economist Intelligence Unit in its latest report released on Friday, April 28, 2023, said the NDC is likely to win both the presidential and parliamentary elections in the 2024 polls due to poor governance and economic hardship.

But Mr. Ahiagbah in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, disputed the projections of the EIU’s report and said: “The environment we are in is different and the basis of the old predictions that have carried through will not necessarily hold with respect to the environment we are in now. I think the report is only affirming the realities of the world and where the world economy finds itself and that affects Ghana.”

He added that: “You have to consume the report in context because if you look at the IMF outlook projection for Sub-Saharan Africa, it suggests that there is going to be a two-year-old deceleration of economic activities and that is the situation that the world finds itself in.”

He further bashed the report and said: “If four years ago, you consumed the EIU report in a manner to suggest that the incumbent is going to lose, you cannot do the same today because the contexts are different, and the reality of today’s world is different so the economic challenges Ghana is going through is linked to the global economy and the entire global economy is not doing well.”

Source: citifmonline