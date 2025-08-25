1 hour ago

The Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF) has welcomed Ghana’s new Fisheries and Aquaculture law, describing it as a landmark reform that strengthens the country’s fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and enhances transparency in the sector.

EJF says the law equips regulators and enforcement agencies with stronger powers to act decisively against law-breaking vessels, while signaling to international partners—particularly the European Union—that Ghana is serious about reforming fisheries management and protecting its marine resources.

By assenting to the bill without amendment, President John Dramani Mahama has shown “a clear commitment to safeguarding the livelihoods of over 400,000 small-scale fishers and millions of Ghanaians who depend on fish as a vital source of food and income,” the foundation noted.

Among the key reforms is the long-awaited expansion of Ghana’s Inshore Exclusive Zone (IEZ) from 6 to 12 nautical miles, reserved solely for artisanal fishers. This measure is expected to shield small-scale fishers from destructive industrial trawlers that have frequently encroached illegally, often destroying nets, depleting fish stocks, and in some cases causing deadly collisions.

EJF Chief Executive Officer Steve Trent described the passage of the bill as a “turning point” for Ghana’s fisheries and coastal communities.

“This new law marks a turning point for Ghana’s fisheries and coastal communities. By supporting small-scale fishers, safeguarding food security and tackling illegal industrial fishing head-on, Ghana has set a course for a sustainable and equitable future. We commend the president, Minister Arthur, and parliament for this bold step forward,” he said.

The legislation comes at a critical time, as over 90 percent of artisanal fishers report declining catches, while small pelagic species such as sardinella have almost entirely collapsed in recent years. Without urgent reforms, EJF warned, Ghana risked losing not only a vital food source but also a cornerstone of culture and livelihoods.

The foundation, however, stressed that the law’s success depends on swift and full implementation. “Laws alone cannot deliver change without consistent and robust enforcement. With effective monitoring, transparent governance and strong penalties for illegal operators, the law can deliver on its promise of rebuilding Ghana’s fisheries and protecting ocean ecosystems for generations to come,” EJF said.