2 hours ago

Four men have been electrocuted to death at Bebre near the Ejisu Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

The four men were working at a house in the area when a metal scaffold they were using came into contact with an electric pylon.

The incident happened at about 5 pm on Sunday.

Bodies of the four men who are yet to be identified have been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.

Assembly Member for the Anwomaso Electoral area, Frank Frimpong confirmed the incident to Citi News.

“I was told the four men were working when they were electrocuted in the process. When I got there it was true.”

“I then called fire officers, the ECG officials and I also informed the Domeabra Police commander who sent his men to the scene.”

“They were able to put off the power and the community people also assisted and we conveyed the bodies to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue. So it is true that it happened. We are yet to identify the victims,” Mr. Frimpong recounted.

Source: Citi FM