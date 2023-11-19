7 hours ago

The Deputy Minister for Finance, who doubles as a Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency, Hon. Lawyer John Ampontuah Kumah, has donated 50 dual desks to Donyina R/C JHS and has also handed over a renovated 4-unit classroom block to the Onwe Methodist Primary School, all in the Ejisu Constituency.

Mr. Michael Kwaku Brobbey, administrator for the NPP in Ejisu, who made this donation on behalf of the MP, noted that this forms part of the MP's effort toward promoting quality education in the constituency.

According to him, education has been the priority of the MP, which compelled him to respond quickly to the call of the municipal education directorate, chiefs, and assembly.

He also urged the authorities to make sure the desks were well kept and taken care of to prolong their lifespan.

Mr. Kwabena Owusu, the Ejisu Municipal Education Director, after receiving the donations, commended the MP for the prompt educational intervention, adding that the donation would go a long way toward tackling inadequate furniture problems in the schools.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng