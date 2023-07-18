36 minutes ago

Nana Kofi Opoku, the Ejisu Nkosuohene in the Ashanti region, has been captured expressing his frustration and lambasting the campaign team of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for what he deemed as disrespect towards his position.

The incident occurred when the Vice President was scheduled to be hosted in the constituency as part of his presidential campaign for the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP),sometime last week. In a video shared by Focus TV Ghana, the campaign team set up in the compound of the Nkosuohene's house without seeking his permission beforehand.

According to sources, the party office is located just a few meters away from the Nkosuohene's residence, however, the campaign team arrived and began their activities on the chief's compound without seeking permission from him, resulting in his angry reaction.

In the video, the chief can be seen venting his anger toward the supposed organizers and instructing those around him to call the organizers for him. Upon their arrival, he expressed his disappointment at not being informed and criticized their lack of respect for his position and property.

Nana Kofi Opoku exclaimed, "Where are they? What is happening here? What? Call them for me. Sometimes you don't respect. I am inside sleeping, and you are coming to host a program here, and nobody told me anything. You have come to sit in front of my house making noise, why? What is happening...I should give you free land for you to come and disrespect me? So, if you are going to someone's house to do something like this, aren't you supposed to inform him? Common sense...why do you disrespect me...so if Bawumia is coming then...?"

The NPP on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, approved all ten candidates who filed to contest the flagbearership race.

The ten including Kennedy Agyapong , Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen will be subjected to a super delegates congress where the number will be reduced to five before the party’s main congress on November 4, 2023.

The other contenders in the race are former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.

Completing the list are a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

Source: Ghanaweb