3 hours ago

Ejisuman Senior High School has expelled seven students from its boarding facility after they were deemed to have engaged in activities that tarnished the school’s image.

The six -- Ruth Owusu, Samira Ibrahim, Adufa Appiah Vera, Patience Twumwaa, Osei Bonsu Juanita, Adarkwa Victoria and Jeannine Agyapong are all final year students.

They are accused of using a mobile phone – which is prohibited in basic and high schools – to “intentionally upload a video on social media where unprintable words that border on sex were spewed out.”

They were sacked from the boarding house effective February 6, 2020, pending a final determination of their fate by the school’s Board, a letter to the Ashanti Regional Director of Education said.

“The management of the school, at a meeting with the affected students and their parents arrived at this decision,” the letter said.

Source: myjoyonline