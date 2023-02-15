2 hours ago

The government has paid a total of GH¢1,218,897 in compensation to three victims injured in the Ejura riots in the Ashanti Region.

Awal Misbaw, 17, whose leg was amputated as a result of the shooting, received GH¢678,519.00, while 22-year-old Louis Ayikpa and 31-year-old Nazif Nuhu received GH¢347,953.00 and GH¢192,425.00 respectively, for gunshot wounds.

This came after the government, through the Interior Ministry, paid compensation to the deceased relatives in accordance with the Justice Koomson Committee’s recommendations.

When military officers opened fire on protesters who went on a rampage following the death of a social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Kaaka, two people were killed, and three others were seriously injured.

Adelaide Annor-Kumi, the Ministry of Interior’s Chief Director, handed out cheques to the families on Wednesday, explaining that the compensation amount was determined by the severity of the victims’ injuries.

The Chief of the Ejura Traditional Area, Barima Osei Hwedie II, praised the government and urged the Attorney General to track down the killers of Kaaka.

Source: citifmonline.com