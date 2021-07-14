1 hour ago

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ejura Sekyedumase Assembly in the Ashanti Region, Mohammed Salisu Bamba, has withdrawn his application for reappointment to the position.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the MMDCEs Vetting Committee which has been sighted by Citi News.

He did not state in his letter whether his action is specifically linked to the disturbances that ensued in the municipality two weeks ago, which led to two deaths and injuries to four others.

He, however, said he took the decision for the peace of the municipality and the general growth of the New Patriotic Party.

“I write to withdraw my application for the position of Municipal Chief Executive of Ejura/Sekyedumase Municipality.

“I arrived at this decision for the peace of the Municipality and the general unity and growth of the New Patriotic Party,” the letter said.

Mohammed Salisu Bamba also thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo for appointing him to the position in his first term and also thanked the people of Ejura/Sekyedumase for voting for him as an MP in the 6th Parliament.

“I express sincere appreciation to H.E the President of the Republic for the confidence reposed in me to serve in his first term of office.”

“I also graciously thank the good people of Ejura/Sekyedumase constituency for giving me the opportunity to serve them in 6th Parliament between 2013 and 2017.”

Kaaka’s suspected killers are not my bodyguards – Ejura MCE

Earlier reports had roped Mr. Mohammed Salisu Bamba directly into the fracas at Ejura, but he denied having any personal relationship with two suspects currently in police custody over the killing of social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, also known as Kaaka Macho.

Ibrahim Isaka and Fuseini Alhassan, who are both suspects in the crime, are said to be the bodyguards of Mr. Mohammed Bamba.

But the MCE, in giving his testimony on the accounts of the violence recorded in the area last two weeks, said the claims are false, and that they were being perpetrated by some faceless persons who wanted to directly link him to the unfortunate killing of the social activist.

Mohammed Bamba told the Committee that he only knows the two suspects as polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area who participate in party activities, but has no direct relationship with them.

“I know them to be party members, and they are our polling station executives. That is how I know them. We don’t have any personal relationship. Our relationship is [a] political relationship. I have one police guard,” he added.

Source: citifmonline