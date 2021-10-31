1 hour ago

The families of victims of the Ejura disturbances that occurred earlier this year, have petitioned parliament through the Member of Parliament, Mohammed Bawah Braimah, for a probe into the matter for justice to be served.

The family members include those of late social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, Abdul Nasir Yussif, Muntala, and Mohammed Siraji.

In their joint petition, they said they want Parliament to ensure that justice is served with respect to events that led to the death of Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly known as Kaaka.

They also want Parliament to probe issues concerning the ministerial committee’s report that looked into the disturbances in the area, leading to the loss of two lives and injuries to four persons.

The families are also calling on Parliament to look at issues of the welfare of the affected persons and the welfare of the people of Ejura in general.

Receiving the petition from the families, the Member of Parliament for the area, Mohammed Bawah Braimah, assured them that he will ensure the petition reaches the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin for the needed actions to be taken.

“Whatever concerns that my constituents who have suffered this ordeal have, I will carry them across… I will dutifully carry their petition as their elected representative to the plenary of Parliament and present it to the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Alban Bagbin, and I’m optimistic that he will refer it to the appropriate committee for redress,” he said.

Describing the June 2021 incident as the darkest day in the history of the area, he said the report of the special committee constituted by President Akufo-Addo to investigate the matter did a poor job.

“The events of 26th leading to 29th of June is the darkest part of the history of Ejura Sekyeredumase…The report of that committee is nothing to write home about,” he added.

Last week, the families petitioned the Police Intelligence & Police Professional Standards (PIPS) requesting an inquiry into allegations of police misconduct during the Ejura disturbances.

According to the family, the report by the Ministerial Committee, which investigated the unrest, leveled allegations of misconduct and bribery against the police in Ejura.

It added that other allegations of corruption against Kaaka’s mother cast aspersions on the integrity of the police and that should also be investigated.

A statement from the family read, “the petition brought is to initiate an inquiry into the allegations of criminal and professional misconduct made against the Ejura police, in order that the necessary criminal and administrative sanctions may be applied”.

Source: citifmonline