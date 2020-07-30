2 hours ago

Ghana's Princella Adubea has swapped clubs after joining Spanish Liga Iberdrola side Racing Femenino from fellow side Sporting Huelva.

The Ghanaian striker is obviously excited after sealing the move to her new club and says she can't wait to get started.

She completed her medicals on Wednesday after agreeing terms one a one year deal with an option to renew before the announcement was made today Thursday 30th July 2020.

“Transfer. From specific African lands of Ghana Flag of Ghana another great signing for this season 20-21 Princella Adubea welcome and many football afternoons”, a statement from Racing said.

The Black Queens striker says she is elated and hoping to make fans of her new club proud.

“I am very happy to join a new family Racing Feminas. Thank you for believing in me. We are here to win. I will make the people of Santander proud”, Adubea posted on her Instagram page.

Adubea helped Ghana's U20 women side qualify for their fifth consecutive Women's World Cup in 2018, scoring 10 goals.

The 20-year-old also won the Ghana Women's Premier League and Women's FA Cup golden boot three times, scoring 38 goals in the two seasons for Ampem Darkoa Ladies.