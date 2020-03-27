1 hour ago

An elderly man has died of novel coronavirus at the Ridge Hospital in Accra bringing the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Ghana to 4.

Sources at the Hospital told JoyNews‘ Emefa Apawu that the deceased was taken to the facility on Thursday showing symptoms of the virus.

His son, a popular Ghanaian musician, however, failed to immediately disclose the travel history of the deceased following the admission of his father who had recently returned from a trip to the United States.

This delayed the attention he should have been given. He was, however, admitted to the resuscitation centre but he died before the results of a COVID-19 test which he tested positive for was ready.

The body of the deceased is still at a temporary morgue at the emergency centre of the Ridge Hospital.

Meanwhile, the deceased is said to have come into contact with some health workers who may not have known of his infection earlier.

About 15 of the health workers who were on duty at the time are expected to be taken through self-isolation while contact tracing begins.

Hospital authorities are also preparing to disinfect the emergency centre.

The authorities are said to be waiting for the National COVID-19 Response Team to take the necessary steps before getting the body moved.

Ghana has so far recorded 138 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths with two recoveries.

The Ghana Health Service’s website has confirmed the deaths adding that all four had underlying chronic medical conditions.

