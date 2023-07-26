44 minutes ago

Larry Appiah, the eldest son of former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah, has achieved a significant milestone in his academic journey.

Larry recently graduated from the University of Birmingham in the UK, where he successfully completed his degree in Business Economics.

During the graduation ceremony, Stephen Appiah, the proud father, was present to witness and celebrate his son's accomplishment.

Taking to Instagram, Stephen expressed his joy and pride in Larry's achievement, acknowledging his hard work, determination, and perseverance that led to the successful completion of his degree.

"Today, we doff our hats off to you for achieving this milestone! Your hard work, determination, and perseverance have paid off, and the family is proud of you. You have our greatest support in your next chapter... Congrats son," Appiah wrote on Instagram.

The Appiah family congratulated Larry on this important milestone and offered their unwavering support as he embarks on the next chapter of his life.

Despite being the son of a football legend, Larry balanced his aspirations of playing football with a strong commitment to his education.

He represented his school at junior levels in football while also excelling in his studies.

Larry's younger brother, Rodney Appiah, has chosen to follow in their father's footsteps and has already started his professional football career with Great Olympics in Ghana.

The Appiah family's celebration of Larry's graduation showcases the value they place on education and their support for each family member's unique path in life, whether in academics or sports.

Larry's achievement serves as an inspiration to others, demonstrating that dedication and hard work can lead to success in both sports and academics.