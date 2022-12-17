5 hours ago

Former Attorney-General, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong has called on delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to elect executives who will work towards unifying the party and ensure that they win the 2024 polls.

About 9,000 delegates from the various constituencies are expected to vote in the party’s 10th National Congress, which is currently ongoing at the Accra sports stadium.

Madam Brew Appiah-Oppong said executives who will foment trouble to create disunity in the party should be voted out.

He anticipated that the election will be conducted in a peaceful manner.

“I expect that the election will be a peaceful process, and at the end of it, the losers and winners will all be winners at the end. We need people [executives] who will unify the party after this process [election]. Please vote for somebody who is competent, capable, a unifier, and will work in the interest of the party only. Please vote for somebody like that,” the former Attorney-General advised.

She admonished the candidates who will emerge winners not to rub the victories in the faces of their opponents.

“At the end of it, the winners please don’t rub it in, it’s a victory for the NDC, the losers we need to bring everybody on board to win the 2024 elections,” she entreated.

The former Attorney-General encouraged the “Media to report accurately. Report just what you see and not what you have heard, if you hear anything just verify before you report”.

She called on Ghanaians to vote for the NDC come 2024 general elections.

Madam Brew Appiah-Oppong appealed, “this is NDC, we are here, we are working, and we hope that everybody will vote for us in the 2024 election. We are winning 2024 [polls]”.