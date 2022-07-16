4 hours ago

A former Minister for Energy during the first term of President Akufo-Addo's administration Mr Boakye Agyarko has charged delegates of the governing New Patriotic Party who will be voting to elect national executives of the party to cast their vote wisely by electing men and women who can lead the party in these difficult times.

The NPP is holding its National Annual Delegates Conference at the Accra Sports Stadium from Saturday 16th to Sunday 17th July to elect the party's national executives for the next four years.

In a short video to convey his message to the party ahead of the conference, Mr Boakye Agyarko noted that the party is in difficult times and needed men and women who can help the party to weather the storm.

"These officers are going to lead us through difficult and dirty times.

"It is my added prayer that apart from the orderly and fair conduct of the elections we will consciously select men and women of such sterling qualities so as to make our passage through these challenging times smooth and successful," he said.

Mr. Agyarko reminded the party's delegates that the party and the people of Ghana expect them to elect competent and capable men and women.

"I urge all of us who have been given this sacred privilege of a vote to cast it wisely in the best interest of our party," Mr Agyarko said.