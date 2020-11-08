3 hours ago

The Electoral Commission has begun the printing of the Results Collation Sheet for Presidential and Parliamentary Elections popularly known as the Pink Sheets today, Sunday November 08, 2020.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa told parliament when she briefed the Leadership of Parliament on the Preparations for the 2020 Elections.

She noted that: “Political Parties have been duly informed accordingly and will monitor the process throughout.”

Meanwhile, she reiterated that the printing of the 2020 Register is also currently underway adding “we are confident that we will complete this process and distribute the registers well in time for the December 2020 election.”

A soft copy of the register, according to the EC Boss was made available to the political parties on the 6th of November 2020.