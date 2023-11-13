53 minutes ago

Founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Pastor Dr. Christian Kwabena Andrews has downplayed the election of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He blamed Dr Bawumia for the economic challenges when he touted himself as an economic messiah while in opposition, and threw a lot of jibes at the NDC.

“Bawumia is not an experienced person to lead the country. When you talk of intelligence, it comes through wandering, suffering, working tirelessly, going through hardships without which you cannot be a very good intellectual person” he said on Accra-based 3FM.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom as he is popularly known said Ghana’s retrogression in terms of development was a result of bad leadership.

“What I am going to tell Ghanaians is that it is time to come back to our senses. These leaders that come telling us they are here to save Ghana are not ready to save Ghana. They rather come to embezzle our money, leave the office and leave us debts” he claimed.

“It’s not that I want to be President. My main idea is to save this country because we have nowhere to go, this is our land and God brought me to Ghana to save this country” he added.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom therefore called on well-meaning Ghanaians especially the youth to vote massively for his party in the 2024 general elections.