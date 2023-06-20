4 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has told delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that he remains the party’s best bet to retain the party in office after the 2024 elections.

Dr. Bawumia said he will beat flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, in the 2024 elections if the NPP elects him as presidential candidate.

Speaking to NPP delegates in the Tema West constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Bawumia said the NPP must elect a candidate who can break the 8-year election cycle jinx.

The Vice President intimated that he is the candidate former president John Mahama and the National Democratic (NDC) fear the most in the upcoming 2024 presidential polls.

“They know we will break the 8, and they know that John Mahama cannot take me on in the North, and they know that I will beat him in the North and this is why they don’t want me to be the flagbearer.”

The Vice President on Friday, June 16 submitted his presidential nomination forms paving the way for him to contest in the NPP flagbearership race.

Source: citifmonline