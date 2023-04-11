3 hours ago

Former Chief of Defence Staff, Brig. Gen. Joseph Nunoo-Mensah (Rtd) has warned that election 2024 is not going to be peaceful.

According to him, he has dreamt of war in the country during the election two years ago and the comments made by Member of Parliament for Abetifi and Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong has confirmed it.

Mr Acheampong addressing party supporters at Mpraeso on Saturday said the governing New Patriotic Party will never hand over power to the opposition NDC in 2025.

The former Minister of State in Charge of National Security added that the NPP will do everything possible to remain in power.

“NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, violence and foolishness in the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men![He screamed to emphasize]. It will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remains in government at all cost”.

In an interview on the Happy Morning Show (HMS) with Samuel Eshun, Brig. Gen. Joseph Nunoo-Mensah said the NDC is hell bent on wrestling power from the NPP.

“I don’t think we are going to have peaceful elections in this country. I’m just saying what this man [Bryan Acheampong] has just told you which I have dreamt about two years ago. The NDC is hell bent on wrestling power from the NPP.”

“If someone is hell bent and you are not giving it to them what is going to happen? Is it not war?, he questioned the host.

He added that “I have dreamt about it and it’s going to happen. You don’t have to be a pastor or a prophet to Forecast some of these things.”

However, the NDC has called on the Ghana Police Service to immediately arrest and prosecute Bryan Acheampong for comments the party describe as reckless and treasonable.

Meanwhile, the Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta Akyea has defended his Abetifi colleague concerning his remark about the NPP not handing over power to the NDC in 2025.

He said Bryan Acheampong’s comment was political talk.