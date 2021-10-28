2 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has cautioned against disunity in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), emphasising its adverse effects on the party’s bid to retain power in the 2024 elections.

According to him, money cannot influence voters in the 2024 elections stressing on the need for party supporters to remain united in the lead up to the general polls.

Osei-Mensah outlining ways to ‘Break the 8’ at the annual regional delegates’ conference of the NPP called for unity between all executives at all levels in the party, and asked all feuding factions to resolve their differences.

The NPP in the Ashanti Region has in the past few days seen some internal wrangling, one of which led to a delay in the confirmation of the president’s district chief executive nominee at Sekyere Kumawu.

Getting hold of Parliament

Meanwhile, John Boadu, the general secretary of the NPP, says the party will capture at least 170 parliamentary seats in the 2024 parliamentary election.

He, however, condemned the “skirt and blouse” voting that characterised Election 2020 and contributed to the party’s abysmal performance in the parliamentary election.

The NPP won 137 of the 275 seats in Parliament in the 2020 elections.

Boadu said the NPP’s chances remained brighter due to the performance of the government and thus challenged the regional, constituency and polling station executives of the party to forge ahead in unity and work hard to publicise the achievements of the government.