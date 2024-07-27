5 hours ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is scheduled to launch its 2024 General Elections campaign in Tamale on Saturday, July 27.

The event will feature the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, along with his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, and other prominent officials including National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, and members of the Council of Elders.

NDC Members of Parliament, parliamentary candidates, and supporters are also expected to attend.

National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has indicated that the party will adopt a different campaign strategy this year.

Additionally, the NDC will unveil its manifesto, outlining key policies such as a 24-hour economy, the abolishment of ex-gratia, and the export of nurses to address unemployment among health workers.

Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama has expressed confidence in the manifesto’s potential to drive socioeconomic development.