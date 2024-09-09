2 hours ago

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, has assured that the review of nomination forms for presidential candidates in the 2024 elections will be conducted fairly.

Her statement follows the submission of nomination forms by the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Jean Mensa emphasised that there is sufficient time to address any errors identified in the forms, should corrections be needed.

After receiving Dr. Bawumia’s forms, Jean Mensa highlighted that two teams have been established to carry out the review process.

Dr. Bawumia, acknowledging the challenging nature of the Commission’s work, extended his best wishes to the Chairperson and her team as they prepare for the 2024 elections

Dr Bawumia was accompanied by his wife Samira Bawumia, his running mate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and his wife Alma Pokua Adade-Prempeh.

Party executives, including the National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, General Secretary Justin Koduah Frimpong, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and other leading members of the NPP, are also at the EC to provide support and solidarity.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is also expected to file his nomination later in the day.

Bawumia is hoping to break the 8-year jinx to become Ghana’s next president, taking over from his boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.