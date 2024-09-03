2 hours ago

The Paramount Chief of Abeadze Dominase Traditional Area in the Central Region and the immediate-past Vice President of the National House of Chiefs, Dasebre Kwebu Ewusi has urged politicians to stop putting fear in Ghanaians as the country heads to the December 7 general elections.

According to Dasebre Kwebu Ewusi, politicians have unfortunately made the country look like a military battle field, and scaring people unnecessarily.

"I know that very soon we'll go to the general elections. Often times, politicians make pronouncements that put fear in the electorate which sometimes leave the people confused as to whether they should vote or not. I'm telling the politicians that come what may, we will vote in the elections. To my people, I want you to know that elections is not about violence, you only go and vote for the one you want to lead in the running of the country.

"Why must politicians make this simple exercise very scary for the electorates. On December 7, whoever God elects as President, I urge politicians to accept the results so we have peace in our country. I further urge them to cease the politics of insults which trigger could trigger tensions."

Dasebre Kwebu Ewusi who was speaking at the Akwambo festival on Saturday, August 31, 2024, urged the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission(EC) Jean Mensa to be fair and transparent in the discharge of her duties.

"To the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensah, I urge her as a referee in the upcoming elections to be neutral, fair and firm. Whatever complaints some political parties are making about the voters register, the issues should be looked at, and addressed if there are any," he advised.