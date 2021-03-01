1 hour ago

The National Peace Council is stressing the need for peace ahead of the March 4 Supreme Court Judgement in John Mahama’s election petition.

In a statement, the council called on the parties in the case; Mr. Mahama, President Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission, “to strictly adhere to the ruling of the Supreme Court regardless of who wins or loses in the yet to be delivered judgement.”

It appealed to the parties to “refrain from any activity that may directly or indirectly encourage, their followers or officials to disturb the peace of the country after the delivery of the judgement of the Supreme Court.”

“In this regard, we encourage all supporters of the two political parties not to engage in any activity that is a potential threat to the peace of Ghana,” the statement added.

The Council further urged the media and commentators “to be circumspect in their reports and discussions after the Supreme Court has delivered its judgement in order to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the state.”

Mr. Mahama went to Court on December 30, 2020, to challenge the validity of the Electoral Commission’s declaration December 9 declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as President.

He contended that President Akufo-Addo failed to obtain the requisite number of votes to be declared the winner.

Mr. Mahama is thus asking the Supreme Court to among other things declare the 2020 presidential polls null and void and further ordered the Electoral Commission to conduct a re-run of the election between himself and President Akufo-Addo.

In the course of proceedings, Mr. Mahama’s lawyers have felt slighted by rulings against them within the case, including their failed attempt to reopen their case to subpoena the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa.

Source: citifmonline