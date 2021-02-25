3 hours ago

Lawyers of the Electoral Commission (EC), first respondent in the ongoing election petition hearing at the Supreme Court insists that the Petitioner, John Dramani Mahama failed to prove his case.

According to the EC, “the evidence led on behalf of the Petitioner did not advance his case one whit”.

“ . . this case has been a strange one. The Petitioner has led no evidence whatsoever to challenge the election results and for that matter the declaration made by the 1st respondent on 9th December 2020. At some point litigation must come to an end. That point has been reached,” the EC further indicated in its written closing address and prayed for the dismissal of the case.

