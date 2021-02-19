9 minutes ago

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe avers that anyone who opposes Tsatsu Tsikata’s case for the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, is part of why the country is in a mess.

Mr Tsikata who is the lead counsel for the Petitioner, Mr. John Mahama, has so far failed to convince the apex court as to why the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa, must mount the witness box to testify in the ongoing election petition.

His subpoena and review of an earlier ruling have both been dismissed by the judges.

Reacting to the current state of affairs in the ongoing trial, Mr. Cudjoe, who seems to agree with the petitioner's lead counsel took to Twitter to vent his frustrations.

"Tsatsu is making a case for a giant step forward in decent constitutional order to stop abusive discretionary powers. Everyone else opposing him is the reason we are in a mess. Some small chieftain or princess with some power can abrogate contracts at will, saddle us with humongous debts or just announce election results like disco lights according [to] beats on the political dance floor and hide behind executive discretion to evade account. Keep at it. One day, a small princess or chief will ERASE our existence. Tsatsu won't be there to tell you, I told you so. Crazy country." He argues.

See tweet below;

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1362391916055326724%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2Flordcudjoe2Fstatus2F1362391916055326724widget%3DTweet

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1362391921038135300%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2Flordcudjoe2Fstatus2F1362391921038135300widget%3DTweet