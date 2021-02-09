1 hour ago

One of the Spokespersons for the second respondent in the 2020 election petition, Henry Nana Boakye wants the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama to mount the witness box and explain to the court how he claimed to have won the 2020 presidential election.

“Ghanaians really want to hear from the former President,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.

Nana B as affectionately called in politics noted that argument by the petitioner to compel the 1st respondent, the EC boss to testify in court is needless if the petitioner is unwilling to do same.

“Would he [John Mahama] also testify? He took the matter to the court so he must be the first to be in the witness box to tell us how he claimed to have won the 2020 presidential election,” he said.