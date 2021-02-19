1 hour ago

Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akuapem North, Dennis Miracles Aboagye has taken a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama over his election petition in Supreme Court.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', ridiculed the election petition stressing the petitioner only seeks to make himself and his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) relevant in Ghana's politics.

According to him, following the court proceedings, he is well convinced the petitioner's case has no merit but rather the NDC is hiding behind the petition just so they disturb the political arena till the year ends.

"It's a way of keeping the NDC relevant in the politics of Ghana between now and the end of the year before they start their internal processes next year because they have nothing else to do, but Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is leading and a lot of things are happening," he told sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh.

The former MCE urged Ghanaians to ignore the petitioner's case and focus on a more relevant issues bothering the nation.