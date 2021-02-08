1 hour ago

Counsel for the first respondent that is the Electoral Commission(EC) Justine Amenuvor has told the apex court that they will no longer take any evidence from their witness, that is the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensah and has urged the court to go ahead with it verdict on its merit.

The petitioners filed witness statements for three persons namely; Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Dr. Michael Kpessa Whyte and Rojo Mettle Nunoo.

After the third witness was cross examined by the counsels for the first respondent that is the EC and second respondent, President Akufo-Addo the petitioner's closed their case.

But counsels for the first and second respondent say they will no longer adduce evidence from their various witnesses and the case should be adjudged on its merits.

Lead counsel for the first respondent, Justin Amenuvor argued on Order 36 (4) sub rule 3 of the High Court (Civil Procedure Rule ), C.I 47, which he argued allowed the respondent to decide not to adduce any evidence.

“The case of the first respondent is that we do not wish to adduce any evidence. Our case is closed”, he argued.

Lawyers for Nana Akufo-Addo, the second respondent also took the same position and submitted that their witness, Mr Peter Mac Manu will also not give any evidence.

Meanwhile the lead counsel for the petitioner's Mr Tsastu Tsikata opposed it and said that so far as the witness of the first respondent, Mrs Mensah has filed her witness statement she must mount the witness box.

It was also the submission of counsel that it was based on the indication by Mrs Mensa to give evidence that led the court to order the parties to file their witness statements.

He argued that that order by the court still stand.

Justices on the bench such as Justices Gertrude Torkornoo, Nii Ashie Kotey and Samuel Marful-Sau asked Mr Tsikata whether a witness can be forced to give evidence.

The Supreme Court has adjourned the case to Tuesday for the lawyers to address the case on the issue and for the court to make a determination.