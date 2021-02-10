3 hours ago

The Supreme Court has advised one of the legal team members of President Akufo-Addo to be mindful of his comments in media interviews after court sittings.

The Court said it was not comfortable with comments by Mr Frank Davies during media interviews whilst the hearing is still ongoing.

Referring to Rule 38, the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah told Mr Davies that some of his commits violates ethics of the legal profession.

"The court was not comfortable with the interviews that you grant outside," the court said Monday morning.