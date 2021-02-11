22 minutes ago

A spokesperson for the second respondent in the Election Petition hearing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has disclosed that if push comes to shove the counsel for president Nana Akufo-Addo will file a motion to have the Petitioner mount the witness box for cross-examination.

The revelation comes on the back of the insistence by the Counsel for John Dramani Mahama to have the Electoral Commissioner and the Peter Mac Manu [representing Akufo-Addo] to be cross-examined.

The lead counsel for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata argued that the witness statements filed by the respondents binds them and hence make them obliged to be cross-examined.

Although the apex court ruled that the EC Chair, will not be examined, Lawyer Tsatsu Tsakata has filed a motion of leave to re-open their case in the 2020 election petition; first a subpoena to compel the Jean Mensa to testify in court and a review of the Judges’ ruling.

Following the latest move by the Petitioner, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the witnesses for the respondents are willing be cross-examined. However, Lawyers for the respondents are considering to also summon John Mahama for interrogations.

“As the Petitioner appears to have been abandoning the case…because he’s been here twice…if it becomes necessary we would be happy to mount the box.

“Indeed I have heard conversations. I don’t know if I have their petition to say this. I have heard conversations by some that if they elect to subpoena the EC Chair, maybe we should also elect to subpoena the Petitioner to be brought into the box.

“I don’t know if they will agree to it at the end of the day but it is part of the various conversations.” The Information Minister-designate told the media after today’s hearing.

The court presided by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has ordered all parties involved in the case to file their closing statements by close of day Wednesday, February 17, 2021, and return on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Ghanaweb