5 hours ago

Two former Premier League sides Techiman Eleven Wonders FC and Bofoakwa Tano FC will do battle in the Access Bank Division One League play-off final at the Accra Sports stadium on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Whiles Eleven Wonders suffered relegation last season, their opponents, Bofoakwa Tano, a Ghana football giant have been in the wilderness since 2006/07 and see this as a huge opportunity to make a return to the elite level.

Bofoakwa Tano FC were in a two horse race with Young Apostles for a place in the championship but a spirited second round performance led them to a 15 point lead in Zone One B – leading to the qualification slot four weeks ago as they won the Zone with 63 points.

Bofoakwa Tano won 20, lost 5 and drew 3 of the 28 League matches – confirming their superiority over Young Apostles, Wamanafo Mighty Royals and Nkoranza Warriors to win the sole ticket in the Zone. The Sunyani based side are looking ahead to their first Premier League qualification in 16-years. Striker Sakaa Dauda finished the season as joint top scorer with 9 goals – sharing the top spot with Amponsah Aveo (Berekum Arsenal) and Bismark Kyeremeh of Wamanafo Mighty Royals.

The Sunyani based side is known for their rich history on the domestic scene – having won the SWAG Cup in 1975 and produced a number of household names like Kwesi Owusu (a 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner), Osei Boateng, Joseph Derchie, Dan Owusu (1974, 1975, 1976 League top scorer) and Opoku Sampene who later played for Asante Kotoko.

Techiman Eleven Wonders beat off competition from Debibi United and Steadfast FC as they amassed 52 points from 28 matches – five points ahead of Debibi United to win the Zone.

Wonders grabbed 10 wins, 4 defeats and 10 draws to finish on top of Zone One A. The search for a quick return to the Premier League is on the cards after suffering relegation last season.

Techiman Eleven Wonders ended the campaign with two of their players occupying the top two places in the Top scorers chart in Zone One A. Andrews Kumah finished the season as the top scorer as his 10 goals propelled the club to the top spot whiles Osman Zackaria netted 8 goals to finish as the second top scorer.

The match which is scheduled for 3pm kickoff will broadcast live on Max TV and also stream on the Facebook and YouTube page of the Ghana Football Association.