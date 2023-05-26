2 hours ago

Eleven Wonders and Bofoakwa Tano will fight for a place in next season’s betPawa Premier League on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Accra Sports stadium.

Eleven Wonders won the race in Zone One A as Bofoakwa Tano picked the slot in Zone One B to book their place for the championship playoff.

Zone One of the Access Bank Division One League was split into two zones due to lack of resources in the Zone especially the three Northern Regions and the seeming tension and violence that have characterized the Zone in the last couple of seasons.

Currently, seven Zone One clubs, namely, Aduana FC, Berekum Chelsea, Bechem United, Real Tamale United, Legon Cities, Tamale City and Nsoatreman FC compete in the betPawa Premier League.