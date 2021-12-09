1 hour ago

Techiman Eleven Wonders player Amin Adams and team manager Ernest Amoh Mensah have both been granted bail by Accra High Court Criminal Court 5 on Thursday.

It will be recalled that two persons who have been accused of allegedly assaulting referee Eric Sefa Antwi and other officials on Saturday after their league game against Accra Lions were remanded into Police custody for two weeks by a court in Accra on Monday after they pleaded not guilty.

Their counsel Gary Nimako went to a higher court to secure bail for the two after their were denied by the lower court on Monday.

Techiman Eleven Wonders blamed the defeat on the match officials for denying them what they thought was a clean goal and also sending off one of their players.

The game had to be halted for more than 15 minutes before it continued as Eleven Wonders felt they were being handed a raw deal by the referee.

The away side thought they had scored the opener in the early stages of the game but the goal was chalked off for offside.

After recess, Accra Lions grew into the game and nearly took the lead after Frederick Asante rounded off the Techiman Eleven Wonders goalie but blasted wide.

The home side finally broke the deadlock in the 78th minute through the influential Frederick Asante to give Lions the lead.

Eleven Wonders were reduced to ten men after midfielder Amin Adams was shown his marching orders in the 85th minute for abusing one of the assistant referees as Accra Lions ended the game 1-0.

They were arrested by the Police at the Stadium on Saturday and were in Police custody before they were arraigned before an Accra High Court on Monday morning.

Neither Techiman Eleven Wonders nor the Ghana Football Association have released a statement on the matter.