1 hour ago

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, Mr Kwasi Bonzoh has stated that nobody has tested positive of the COVID-19 in the District.

According to him, though the Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirmed that one person tested positive in the Western Region, it was not in the Ellembelle District.

Mr.Bonzoh, who earlier issued a statement on the COVID-19 situation in the District, reiterated the statement when he personally distributed the second batch of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to some communities in the constituency.

The communities are; Azulenloanu, Ambainu, Akasuazo, A.B.Bokazo, Akpandue, Aiyinasi, where the DCE placed the PPEs at vantage points.

The PPEs are Veronica buckets, hand Sanitizers, tissues, liquid soap and table stands among others.

There were rumours that an Italian who entered the District through Cote D'Ivoire to Atuabo by sea tested positive at the Saint Martin's De Porres hospital at Eikwe.

Mr Bonzoh who chairs the Ellembelle District Health Public Committee said the District Health Directorate had not recorded any case of the COVID-19 and asked residents in the area to disregard the rumours and remain calm.

He said the District Health Directorate was making frantic efforts to avoid the spread of the pandemic by ensuring that the precautionary measures were rigidly followed especially social distancing and regular hand washing under running water.

He said the District had given out 350 Veronica buckets, dustbins, washing bowls to various communities, over 5,000 pieces of hand sanitizers, 12 non-contact thermometers, and hand gloves, face masks to the health directorate.

The DCE reiterated the need for the people to observe the safety protocols on the COVID-19 as prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO) in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

The DCE said the District Security has partially locked down two markets namely Aiyinasi and Asasetre where the market days are only restricted to food vendors and buyers.

The Assembly has also restricted the carriage of more than one person on motorbikes.

Mr Bonzoh said the District was on high alert and would not make its entry points porous to allow foreigners to invade its territories into the District to spread the pandemic.