2 hours ago

The Ellembelle District Assistant Social Welfare Director, Jonas Kabutey, is suggesting that illegal miners in the area, popularly known as galamseyers, are using charms to impregnate teenagers.

Speaking in an interview with Nhyriaba Paa Kwesi Simpson, host of Connect FM’s Omanbapa morning show, Mr. Jonas Kabutey stated that most of the young girls affected by the charm are currently pregnant with no one taking responsibility, and in some cases, “the fingered galamseyer will be nowhere to be found”.

“My office has recorded several cases of teenage pregnancies in Ellembelle.

“I have followed up on some of the cases, and investigations suggest that the illegal miners and tricycle riders have been using charms to have affairs with the young ladies,” he indicated.

According to him, some of the young girls interviewed have little idea of how they end up in the rooms of the illegal miners.

He added that these teenagers sometimes even forget the names of the men responsible.

Some of the illegal miners have, however, been identified but have flatly denied.

Mr. Kabutey revealed that some parents of the affected teenagers are taking monies ranging from GH¢2,000 and GH¢3,000 from the illegal miners responsible for the pregnancy and allowing them to go unpunished.

“We have dragged about five of such parents to court. They are only interested in taking the money and don’t care what happens to the future of the Children.

“The Social Welfare Department has taken up the issues, and the parents involved will answer to the court. The illegal miners involved too will appear before the court to answer for their actions,” he added.