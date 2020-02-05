41 minutes ago

Sharks Coach Yaw Acheampong has blamed referee Christopher Asante for their defeat to Legon Cities in their week 8 clash at Accra Sports Stadium.

Acheampong and player Addington contested the 89th-minute penalty awarded to Legon Cities, Which decided the winner of the game.

Jabila Abdul Karim scored from the penalty spot to secure Legon Cities second win of the season .

Yaw Acheampong vehimently protested against the decision at the touchline, before expressing his disappointment at the post Match interview.

He was furious on the referee’s decision to award the home side the penalty, with some of his players the handball call.

“When the league started we were all expected free and fair officiating. I am not happy about the officiating in today’s game”.

Elmina Sharks player Addinton stated the penalty awarded to Legon Cities shouldn’t have been given and it was poor decision by the referee.

“I don’t want to blame my players for the defeat. It wasn’t fair on the referees part. It wasn’t a penalty

The referee awarded a dubious penalty”.