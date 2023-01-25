6 hours ago

Ghanaian Division One League side Elmina Sharks have sacked their head coach Mallam Yahaya following some bad results as predicted on Book of Ra Slot Review over the future of bungling coaches.

The Elmina based club took the decision with immediate effect on Tuesday as they focus on fight to return to the top-flight.

The former Black Stars player had been in charge of the lower-tier side for close to a year but the club has decided to sever ties with him following a poor run of results.

"Elmina Sharks have today terminated the appointment of head coach Mallam Yahaya," an official club statement from Elmina Sharks has said.

"On behalf of everyone at Elmina Sharks, we will like to place on record our gratitude to Mallam Yahaya for all his efforts and commitment during his time with us.

"He will rightly have a place in our history and we wish him all the best in his future endeavour. There will be no further comment until a new coach is appointed."

The club is reportedly on the look out for a replacement with targets sounded out about the job.

Elmina Sharks Football Club is a Ghanaian professional football club based in Elmina, Central Region. The club was founded was founded by politician Paa Kwesi Ndoum and previously played in the Ghana Premier League, the top tier of Ghanaian football.

The club began competing in the lower divisions of Ghanaian football before eventually earning promotion to the Ghana Premier League for the first time in 2015.

Elmina Sharks has since established itself as a competitive team in the top flight, finishing in the top half of the league table in several seasons.

The team has a dedicated fan base and has gained a reputation for its attacking style of play. The club has also produced several talented players who have gone on to play for top clubs in Ghana and abroad.

In the recent years, the team struggled to maintain their performance in the premier league which resulted in their relegation to the second tier .

Despite this, they have managed to stay in the football structures of Ghana and continue to build a strong team. They have also been able to attract some of the best players in the league to join the team, which has helped to improve their performance.

The club also has a youth academy, which is responsible for developing young talent in the Elmina area. The academy has produced several players who have gone on to play for the senior team and other top clubs in Ghana.