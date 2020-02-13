33 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association on Tuesday met all the executives of the 18 teams playing in the Ghana Premier League to have deliberations so far into the season.

During the discussions the FA told the clubs that the first tranche of the StarTimes Tv rights money is in and also how much is due each club.

General Manager for Elmina Sharks George Wiredu says that they are okay with the little Tv rights money given to them by the GFA from the StarTimes sponsorship.

"So far we have no problem and everything went on well with the Tv Rights and everything that transpired at Tuesday's meeting with the GFA"he told Nhyira Fm.

But he adds that "this is just for Tv rights and we expect the league to get title sponsors who will help relieve the financial burden on clubs to some extent but for now we must use the little we get from StarTimes to get effect." jhe added.