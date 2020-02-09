3 hours ago

Dutch striker of Ghanaian descent Elton Acolatse has made a switch to Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Beer-Sheeva FC on a loan deal.

The Dutchman will complete the season in Israel, where he passed the medical tests on Fridy.

Acolatse sealed a move to on a six-month deal with an obligation to purchase at the end of the campaign.

The 24-year-old made eighteen league appearances for Sint-Truiden in the first half of the ongoing campaign, scoring two goals in 18 games but had to move due to less playing time under Milos Kostic.

The Ajax academy graduate was one of the four Dutch players of Ghanaian origin who were monitored by former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah last year.

He has played in all of the Netherlands national team youth sides.