Kusstar Entertainment, organisers of the Emerging Music Awards (EMA), has announced that the nominees list and categories for this year’s edition of the awards will be announced on August 7.

The unveiling ceremony to be held at the Accra City Hotel is expected to attract music stakeholders such as artiste managers, music producers, sound engineers, and artistes among others.

BEATWAVES gathered that before the unveiling of the nominees list, there will be a seminar for all music stakeholders including artistes, music producers, artiste managers and composers.

Some of the topics to be discussed at the seminar are digital marketing, song writing and production, artiste branding and management among others.

Emerging Music Awards is an awards scheme in Ghana that celebrates and honours hard working, talented up-and-coming and emerging musicians solely on a prestigious platform.

The aim of Emerging Music Awards is to recognise up-and-coming musicians who do not get the needed recognition at the already well-established and household name award events.

The award scheme, according to the organisers, has stood the test of time during COVID-19 and “we are not going to give up because we care so much for our up-and-coming artistes both in Ghana and international at large.”

The main event will come off at the Accra City Hotel in Accra on September 25, 2021.