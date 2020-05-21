1 hour ago

Embattled former Kotoko striker, Emmanuel Clottey has revealed why he decided to drag his former employers to the Accra High Court Financial Division 2.

The former Esperance de Tunis striker filed a suit in August 2019 against Asante Kotoko seeking the following reliefs.

That the court compels Asante Kotoko to pay $180,000 fine imposed on him by FIFA for breaching a valid contract with Tunisian giants Esperance somewhere in 2015.

Emmanuel Clottey joined the Porcupine Warriors in the year 2015 but Esperance claimed he was still their player and had breach his contract, the case was heard by FIFA and the player and his new club Asante Kotoko were jointly and severally charged to pay the amount of $180,000.

Kotoko were found guilty to have used the player in a Ghana Premier League game and recently struck a $240,000 agreement with the North African giants.

The player among the reliefs was also seeking the court to compel Asante Kotoko to pay him his salaries and allowances he would have received during the period of a one year ban imposed on him by FIFA.

All his reliefs that were being sought have been quashed by the court while cost of GHC5000 has been awarded against the player in favour of Kotoko.

The Great Olympics striker explains his decision to send Kotoko to court in an interview with Kumasi based Fox Fm.

“I didn’t send Kotoko to court to take money from the club, but rather wanted the case to be settled at FIFA. I wanted to be free and continue with my football career.”

“I didn’t know how they worked on my ITC. I had never quoted any amount to be given to me.”

“They brought me ¢30,000 so that we could settle the case amicably but I rejected it. Kotoko gave me a release letter before I signed for Olympics.”

“The ¢30,000 offer was brought to me during the time they were playing the NC Special Tournament. The release letter from Kotoko was brought to me by Mr. Richard and Lawyer Sarfo Duku. It was given to me at the Accra High Court.” he added.