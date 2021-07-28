3 hours ago

An allegation that controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, had sex with celebrated actress Emelia Brobbey was all over social media two weeks ago.

One Magdalene Love, who is a friend to Shatta, made the allegation in a viral video targeted at Shatta’s baby mama, Michy. She alleged Emelia Brobbey had sex with Shatta, despite the fact that she knew he was in a relationship with Michy.

Early reports say Emelia didn’t take the allegation lightly. She has therefore allegedly written through her lawyers to Magdalene to retract the allegation and apologise to her.

Part of her letter reads; “We have been instructed to demand a retraction of the said video forthwith and to further demand an unqualified apology from you. The retraction and apology should be given the same prominence as the original video. Please take note that if on or before July 25, 2021, you don’t retract the content of the video, accompanied by an unqualified apology to our client or delete the publications concerning our client, we have been instructed to proceed against you in a manner permissible under the law.”

The letter described Magdalene’s claims as “complete falsehood and actuated by malice.”

“The publications made of our client which you stated in the video are false and were calculated to embarrass, humiliate, defame and expose our client to contempt and ridicule in a bid to present our client to the general public as a lady not worth her salt,” it added.

Indeed, Magdalene recorded a different video to apologise to Emelia Brobbey.

“So I would like to use this opportunity to render a heartfelt apology to Ms. Emelia Brobbey and Becca. I’m sincerely sorry for involving you in an issue that ordinarily you guys shouldn’t have been involved in. I have so much respect for you and the contributions you guys have made to the entertainment industry. It’s been years of pent-up anger, I would like to take some time to heal and focus on myself and my lovely son and will therefore plead with all bloggers and media houses to respect my privacy in this time. I would finally like to apologise to Junior (Shatta) and his mum. I have nothing but so much love for them. And thanks guys for the overwhelming support, I really appreciate the words of encouragement. Thank you guys once again,” Magdalene Love said in her apology video.