1 hour ago

Celebrated Ghanaian actress, television host and singer, Emelia Brobbey has signed a juicy endorsement deal with international brand, EVE.

Emelia Brobbey whose influence spans across the young, old, literate and elite as well as movie and music lovers is now the newest official ambassador of EVE Labour Pack.

EVE comes in two types which is the Eve Normal which comes in a white Pack and EVE plus Labour pack which comes in a pink pack and it is ideal for every mother in Labour.

Eve Plus Labour packs are organic and they are longer, softer, and much more absorbent and more so the pack does not irritate skin, as they don't have the plastic coating that many standard sanitary towels do.

The Eve Labour Pack is available in all stores, supermarkets, pharmacies and health shops nationwide.

Source: peacefmonline.com