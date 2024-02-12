2 hours ago

Emerse Fae, basking in the glory of leading Cote d’Ivoire to their third TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations title, expressed his overwhelming emotions after guiding the Elephants to victory on home soil.

In a thrilling final showdown against Nigeria at the packed Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Cote d’Ivoire staged a remarkable comeback to seal a 2-1 victory, sending waves of jubilation across the nation.

Addressing the media after the match, Fae, who took over from Jean-Louis Gasset, struggled to articulate the magnitude of their achievement, emphasizing the rollercoaster journey they experienced throughout the tournament.

"It's still hard to believe. We went through every emotion possible. This competition will be etched in my memory forever. Taking charge of the team, on my birthday, and facing the brink of elimination, only to witness such a turnaround thanks to the relentless effort of these players – today, they've been rightfully rewarded, and more importantly, they've rewarded our loyal fans," Fae remarked.

Adding to the momentous occasion, Fae was honored with the Best Coach of the Tournament award, acknowledging his tactical astuteness in steering the Elephants to a triumphant victory.