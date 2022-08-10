6 hours ago

Emirates Ghana says it will continue to give its customer the best and most memorable experience in the air.

The Country Manager of Emirate Airlines, Cathy Wesley assured us that they will continue to give the best to its customers with the ‘Emirates New Premium Economy’ service – yet to be offered in Ghana.

“Premium Economy is the latest product we have introduced aboard some select A380 routes. Though this service is not being offered on our Ghana route yet, Ghanaians can still experience this offering when travelling on our popular A380 routes to London, Paris, and Sydney through Dubai.” She told journalists.

She continued: “Customers can look forward to a dedicated check-in area for Premium Economy at Dubai International airport, or utilise one of the many convenient self-service check-in kiosks in the hall, to avoid queues.”

“Once onboard, customers will immediately notice the quiet luxury in Emirates’ Premium Economy cabin. A wood panel finishing similar to Business Class sets the cabin’s mood, and each seat is designed to provide optimal comfort and support with 6-way adjustable headrests.”

Health and Safety

Emirates Ghana also assured Ghanaian travellers and the aviation industry of its commitment to continue to implement its comprehensive set of safety measures, to ensure customers’ journey and their safety are a priority to the airline.

“One of the things we continue to do irrespective of the constant fluctuation in the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic is to build on our contactless technology offering to provide even more convenient options to fast-track through airport formalities and reduce the time customers spend in such busy spaces.

“Once passengers board our aircraft, they can be assured that the air is 99.97% free of microscopic particles like bacteria, viruses and fungi, thanks to our High-Efficiency Particulate Air filters (HEPA). These filters are just as effective as filters used in hospital theatres.” She said

Adding that, Our aircraft are also deep-cleaned in Dubai after every flight to ensure customer safety while travelling thousands of feet above the ground, for hours.”