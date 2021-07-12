25 minutes ago

As demand for summer travel kicks into high gear, Ghanaian travellers have more to look forward to with popular destinations opening up for travel. Emirates is helping Ghanaian travellers get the most out of their summer holidays with special fares to Dubai and popular cities across the Emirates network ahead of summer to make the most of their holidays.

Special fares starting from Economy USD620 Istanbul, USD631 Athens, USD680 Dubai; Business from USD1998 Beirut, USD3199 New York & Washington, USD4740 Dubai, for all classes will go on sale from today, 12 July until 26 July, for travel until March 2022. Emirates customers can also enjoy extra baggage allowance for an additional bag for travel to and from Dubai. Passengers also benefit from a My Emirates Pass, providing exclusive savings at over 450 restaurants, spas, retailers and much more in Dubai, with up to 50% off, as well as double tier Skywards Miles.

Source: peacefmonline.com